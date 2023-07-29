1. How long have you been the pastor of Southside Baptist Church and what do you enjoy about it?
I have been the full-time pastor at SBC for four years. What I love most is the privilege and opportunity that God has given me to minister to people’s lives. It’s not buildings or things but people who are the church. It is such a blessing to serve them and to see people grow in their faith and love and worship him more.
2. Tell us about your family.
[My wife], Missie, and I have five children: Alyssa, Ashton, Abram, Anna, and Addison. We also have three precious granddaughters: Kinsley, Audrey, and Peyton. Our oldest son Ashton is also the youth pastor at our church and I am so blessed to be able to serve along with him. We always knew that God had some sort or ministerial plans for him and I was able to mentor him in our precious church for this role. He does this part-time for us and he does a great job.
3. What led you to become a pastor?
My journey to the pastorship is not unlike most called into this position. God has a way of divinely guiding you to ministerial service. I knew it for a long time, but there is such a responsibility to God and his purposes that it can be quite intimidating to let yourself be completely surrendered to something like that, but what an amazing joy it is when you do.
4. How do you enjoy your ti
me beyond work?
I love to travel with family – having all our kids and grandkids together to just hang out and share the love. I also really enjoy cutting and baling hay for a hobby. I find it very therapeutic to just be alone in a field of nature and meditating on life and the things of God. Many times this is were I get sermon ideas.
5. What is something interesting about you not everyone knows?
Something interesting [about me] could be that I was adopted at birth to the most wonderful parents. I am blessed to have been shown such grace and love all my life through them and I still probably don’t always make sure they know how much they are loved.
– Renee Fite
