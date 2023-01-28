Quick 5: John Rozell

1. When you were a little boy, what did you want to grow up to be?
I wanted to be a professional baseball player. I've always kind of liked the Rangers and the Yankees, but I wasn't particular. My dad convinced me, at a very young age, if anyone was willing to sign your paycheck, you play for anyone. I was a catcher, and I wanted to play baseball at Oklahoma State University, then play pro baseball. That was my dream.
2. What do you like to do in your spare time?
I don't have much spare time, but anytime I can spend time with my wife and kids, I do it. Tripp likes to go golfing, and it just kind of got started, so we're playing a lot of golf, too. We spend a lot of time at the ballfields. We're so busy with the church, and ball games and stuff, we don't have a lot of time to ourselves. But I like to go to Youth Camp in the summer with my church kids at TBA, and between coaching, teaching, and preaching, that pretty much is my spare time.
3. What's on your truck radio right now?
KLRC, 90.9 is what you'd hear on my radio right now, and most of the time, I listen to praise and worship music while driving.
4. What is a food you refuse to eat?
That's hilarious, because I catch more than a little bit of heck about this. Hot dogs and baloney - those are two things I will not eat. It grosses me out because I know what they're made out of. I mean, I'll eat just about anything except hot dogs and baloney. It just makes me sick to my stomach to even think about it. I catch more than a little heck about that, but I absolutely will not touch hot dogs and baloney.
5. To date, what is your greatest accomplishment in life?
That's the easiest question you've asked: to surrender my heart and soul to Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. That and leading someone else to Jesus. There is nothing greater than that.
- Gary Trembly
