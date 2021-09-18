Quick 5: Jolyn Choate

1. When and why did you decide to get into the education field?
Math was my favorite subject, but I enjoyed every aspect. Extracurricular activities were a big part of my experience. I was a member of 4-H and learned to do many things I enjoy today: arts and crafts, sewing, photography and gardening. My parents are educators, so it is in my blood. My father, an ironworker, became a Cherokee teacher later in life, and my mother is a 34-year veteran elementary teacher. Although I entered college seeking a different path, math education called. I would attribute the decision for secondary education to my high school teachers. I enjoyed Harley Disheroon's math classes. In college, I interned under his guidance and when I graduated, he became an esteemed colleague.
2. You studied math in college. What was your teaching philosophy for that discipline?
My philosophy is that learning is fun and should be lifelong. So, when I taught math, I wanted my students to enjoy it. Many students will remember me repeating, "Fractions are our friends," because the concept had a derogatory effect on some. Learning brings behavioral change. Students must use what they know, blend it with whatever is being taught, to create new knowledge to bring about change. I told students their education was one thing no one could take away from them. Once they own it, it is theirs.
3. You were administrator at Sequoyah High School, and you’re a tribal citizen. What was that like?
I am proud to have worked for my tribal government. The students, faculty, and staff of Sequoyah High School will always be special to me. The relationships I experienced while principal are treasured.
4. The Hulbert district has been in the spotlight for implementing a mask mandate for the safety of your students. That took courage. What have been the results?
We made the policy because it works. To me, the fact that I haven’t had another incident where we’ve tested positive, and that someone else has tested positive, speaks volumes.
5. What are your long-term goals for Hulbert?
I would like to see a new elementary playground, Ag barn, lights at the softball and baseball fields, a new track, and performing arts auditorium. Some we are now achieving, but for others, it will take more time and community assistance. Academically, I would like to see expansion of classes for middle school and high school students to include foreign languages, performing arts, and expanding our technology department by opening the Fab Lab.
– Kim Poindexter
