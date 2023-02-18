QUICK 5: Jordan Hill

1. As a youngster, what did you want to be?
I wanted to be a professional basketball player. I've always been a Michael Jordan fan, so obviously, I'd want the Chicago Bulls. But now, Oklahoma City Thunder is my favorite team in the NBA.
2. What do you feel is the most important aspect of your job?
The most important aspect of my job as a coach is impacting young men's lives in a positive way. Winning ball games is obviously glamorous, but when my boys graduate and leave Hulbert, I hope they are better young men, in a way, since I coached them.
3. What advice do you wish your father had given you?
Really, I feel he gave me about all the advice I could have had. I started to say there wasn't any advice on parenting a child, but actually there was, through the way he raised me. I'm raising my son the way he raised me.
4. What is No.1 on your bucket list?
My dad and I have always wanted to go to every major college gym, get courtside seats, and watch college basketball - go watch Kansas, go watch every major college team in their gyms. That would probably be first on my bucket list.
5. After a long, hard week, what is your idea of a perfect weekend?
My perfect weekend is just being with my wife and my son. Like this weekend, we got to sleep in on Saturday. We finally got up at eight o'clock, and ate breakfast together. We didn't really have any plans, just kinda as the day rolled, we went and did things. My grandpa called me and needed some help with the fence on the farm. So I went over and helped him, while Marshall and Breanna got to go inside and be with my granny and spend time with her. Then later that evening, we had dinner with my sister's family. Then we came home and had a movie night. That was a perfect weekend after the long, hard week I'd just had.
- Gary Trembly
