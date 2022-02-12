Quick 5: Keith Wilson

1. Who will win Super Bowl LVI and why?
If Cincy can block that D-line of the Rams, I see Cincy having a great night. If it goes the other way and the Bengals can’t block the D-line of the Rams, it could be a long night for Cincy. I’m picking Rams, but I want the Bengals to win.
2. What are your roles at Tahlequah High School, apart from being a football coach?
I am the drug-testing coordinator for the district, as well as assistant athletic director and defensive coordinator for Tahlequah Public Schools.
3. Where have you coached previously, and are there any other sports you’ve coached?
I have coached wrestling at Muskogee and Middle School track here at Tahlequah, but mostly I have put my main efforts into football. I have coached at Northeastern State University, Muskogee High School, Texas Christian University (strength and conditioning), Colorado School of Mines, Adams State, Coffeyville Community College and Tahlequah Public Schools.
4. Who were some of your influences in the coaching ranks?
Alan Wilson (dad), Donna Wilson (mom), Rex Eskridge (dad) , Kathy Eskridge (mom), Ron Freeman (Muskogee), Larry Heard (Muskogee), Bobby Jefferson (Muskogee), Jim Platter (Muskogee), Tom Eckert (NSU), David Deets (TCU), Don Sommers (TCU), Bob Stitt (Colorado School of Mines), Marty Heaton (Adams State and Mines), Darian Dulin (Coffeyville), Matt Cloud (Tahlequah), and Brad Gilbert (Tahlequah).
5. What are some of your more memorable moments during your time in Tahlequah?
There have been so many memories in all sports, but there are two that really come to mind in football. One was in 2014, when we beat Pryor, who was ranked fourth in the state; that helped us snapped a 13-year drought to get into the playoffs. The second memory was in 2019, when we beat Collinsville in overtime to win the District Championship. Memories are made every day at Tahlequah!
– Byron Beers
