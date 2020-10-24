Quick 5: Kevin Stretch

1. You used to work at NSU. What did you do there?
I taught Technology and Education, managed the database for NCATE COE accreditation, and taught web design.
2. You’re also adept at IT functions. Explain some of your history.
I was always fascinated by technology. I built my first three computers in the '80s and '90s and used autocad for DOD aircraft simulator graphics. My photography and graphics background led me to use digital technology software to keep up with these fields.
3. Now you’re a director at Cherokee Nation. Describe your job.
For a long time, I wanted to work for Cherokee Nation. The opportunity presented itself to use my digital technology background, which allows us to reach out to citizens across the country. I rose through the ranks, pursuing my passion for community and culture, and seeking ways to promote and assist the Nation and its citizens. A big accomplishment for my department was hosting CCO’s first virtual conference this year.
4. Back in the day, you participated in several sports, but now, you’ve homed in on fencing. How did that happen?
I played team sports in high school and first year of college. Solo sports were easier in later years, so I played tennis and racquetball because they were offered. When I moved to Tulsa, I started fencing seriously, because it was unique and required mental and physical prowess. It is a physical game of chess. I wanted to continue fencing when I moved to Tahlequah, so I created NEOK Fencing for local people interested in trying something new. It is not expensive and doesn’t require a lot of room, but it is challenging in many ways.
5. Those who have known you since grade school are aware of your fascination with the fine arts. To what do you attribute that, and what are you doing with that now?
As you personally know, I was the class clown. I got into theater in high school because I was outgoing. I was an All-State cast member, which resulted in a scholarship to NSU under Charles Seat and C.H. Parker, which was a great experience. Upon graduation, I moved to Tulsa to work in the graphics industry and was a regular with American Theater Company, TJC, and Theater Tulsa on stage and off, until my work life became more demanding. I have performed for several years with Encore Performing Society in "The Nutcracker" and "Alice in Wonderland," as well as Tahlequah Community Playhouse's "Mamma Mia."
– Kim Poindexter
