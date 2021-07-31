Quick 5: Kira Long

1. You originally studied human resources at Rogers State University. How did that come about?
I wanted to study something where I felt I could help employees understand their benefits and policies. My mother was in a work accident and I felt she needed to understand the process more. I enjoyed my career in HR and may go back when my divorce is final.
2. How did you wind up in Tahlequah, having grown up in Strang, and what do you like best about this area?
I ended up in Tahlequah because my ex-husband got a job here. I plan to stay in Tahlequah at least one more year, since my son Dylan is a senior this year. With my divorce still not final, plans are tentative, but I’d like to move to the Tulsa area. I love Tahlequah but I will have to see where love and career send me.
3. You’re co-host of Wide Awake at Lakes Country 102.1 radio. What exactly do you do there?
I cohost the morning show with Blake Turner. I also run the social media accounts for the station, do live remotes and some emceeing. This is the best job, and it’s super-fulfilling.
4. You’re a very devoted mom. Tell us about your sons.
Dylan Gage is 17 and a senior. He’s an amazing kid – works at Burger King, and is a straight-A student and baseball player. Waylon Conner is 15, a sophomore and autistic. He’s hilarious, and he feeds my soul! I’m blessed I was chosen to be their momma. They are the loves of my life. I love being a "boy mom," too.
5. What do you enjoy doing most in your spare time?
Live music, reading, cooking, spending time with my family, friends and my boyfriend. I also love to binge-watch Netflix. Currently I've been watching "Chicago Med."
~ Kim Poindexter
