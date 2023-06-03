Skyler Hammons
1. How does your job as the assistant principal at Heritage Elementary School differ from the principal’s position?
My job as an assistant principal has some of the same tasks as a principal’s job, but takes on more of a supportive role of the principal. My role as assistant principal consists of the same responsibilities as the principal, such as supervising, evaluating teachers, providing instructional leadership, managing schedules, and more. We work together on all of these, but the principal is the ultimate decision maker for the school.
2. What is your favorite childhood meal?
My favorite meal as a child was pizza, and pizza is still one of my favorite meals as an adult.
3. Can you remember the first moment you knew you wanted to go into education?
I don’t know that there was one particular moment, but I remember loving to play school as a child. As I grew older, I continued my love for school which is what led me to become a teacher. I received my bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Northeastern State University.
4. What do you do on your days away from school?
My off days are spent with my family. My twin daughters play soccer and softball so most of my free time is spent watching them play the sports that they love.
5. What made you decide to go into administration?
I decided to go into school administration to make a bigger impact on students. Being an administrator allows me to impact every student by making sure each child has the opportunity to learn and grow to reach their potential. I began as an administrator about six years ago as the director of early childhood at Sequoyah Elementary School. I have just completed my first year as assistant principal at Heritage Elementary School.
— Skyler Hammons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.