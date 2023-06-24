Renee Fite
1. What did you enjoy most about being the Speaker of the House?
In 1982, I was elected to the state Legislature and served as Speaker from 2001-’04. It really was an interesting four years. I worked with Govs. Frank Keating and Brad Henry and Senate Presidents Stratton Taylor and Cal Hobson. We passed legislation about smoking in public and made compact agreements with tribes on tobacco and gaming. Oklahoma received quite a few extra dollars from the compact agreements.
2. Who were your favorite governors?
I worked with five governors. My favorites are George Nigh and Henry Bellmon, both true statesmen. History will show they were outstanding leaders. Bellmon was a champion of education and pushed through HB 1017. Changes made since then are why we’re having the problems we have in education today; we no longer have limitations on classroom size, and we’re way behind on teachers’ salaries.
3. What did you enjoy during that time?
I got to do things for the State of Oklahoma I never imagined as a young educator. I met presidents, ambassadors, and my first year as Speaker led a trade mission to Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Southeast Asia. I met Vietnamese Ambassador H. E. Nguyen Tam Chien, and when he came to Oklahoma, I got to introduce him to the Legislature. The next year, I led a trade mission to Europe, and we opened a new trade office in Amsterdam. We also visited London and Paris, where we met with the U.S. ambassador and were his guests at a reception. Oklahoma does a lot of business with a lot of countries around the world.
4. Why did you decide to run for office?
I was principal of Stilwell High School when redistricting created a new district, 86. I always had an interest in running for the state Legislature. In November 1982, I resigned and was sworn into the Legislature the next day.
5. What are you and wife Jan enjoying about retirement?
Jan and I retired at a point we could enjoy going to granddaughters’ activities. We enjoy our family and traveling with friends. Former State Sen. Rick Littlefield and his wife, Special Judge Alicia Littlefield, have been our friends for 40 years. We’ve done a lot of traveling together, such as a Panama Canal cruise and to Cuba.
– Renee Fite
