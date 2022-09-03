Quick 5: Larry Ben

1. What is it like being superintendent of Grand View School?
It is a privilege, and it is energizing to work with such talented people and lead the school and community in seeing our vision become a reality.
2. What do you do outside of work?
It seems like I've done nothing outside of work since June. But I try to see my family and friends as much as possible. Outside of that, I like to fish and play music.
3. Why is education important to you?
I believe in public education because its aim is to educate all children. As a society, we need all people to be successful and be good citizens. Education empowers people to become whatever they want to be. It is the great equalizer for people who are less fortunate. Additionally, it has the potential to bring all of us to a realization that we need each other to thrive in this life. Through education, we may find that cooperation, rather than separation, is how we can have a strong society and preserve the ideals of our country. Education can produce smart voters, and smart voters can make good decisions, and we all benefit from good decisions.
4. How did you choose a career in education?
My father was a teacher at Sequoyah, so that probably enabled me to see myself as a teacher. I started by coaching and learned that good coaching is good teaching. I taught biology and outdoor education. School administration appealed to me as a creative process where one leads a team toward a vision.
5. Why do you believe rural schools are important to the community?
Rural schools provide a supportive and safe environment for students, as they are more likely to be well-known to the staff and administration. A smaller organization has the potential to be more efficient in terms of student outcomes. Communication and implementation of programs face less bureaucracy in a small school.
- Skyler Hammons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.