Quick 5: Lily Drywater

1. Where are you from?
I'm from Tahlequah and I was born at W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital.
2. What do you do for work and school?
I work where I go to school. I'm a full-time student at Northeastern State University and I work for the Center for Tribal Studies part-time.
3. What is your specific role in 4Next7?
My title for the group is director, but we only gave ourselves titles for paperwork purposes. Everyone does a little bit of everything. I guess you could also say I'm the "founder" of the group, although I don't like to say that often, as I couldn't have done it by myself. It took several of us to get the group started.
4. What has 4Next7 done most recently?
Recently, the group hosted our first art market. By a vast majority, this is thanks to Shadow [Hardbarger]. It was her idea and she did all the planning. We hosted 10 booths for local Indigenous artists, had a silent auction, and Indian taco sale. Shadow wanted to be able to support local artists while raising some funds for the group.
5. What are your aspirations and goals for your future?
My current plans are to graduate from college - if I stay on track, I should graduate this December. Then I'll try to do the [Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program], and then work in Cherokee cultural outreach, if 4Next7 isn't my full-time job by then. Ideally, I'll be working for the group for the rest of my life. As far as the group goes, we have so many ideas and plans. Our first goal has always been to foster a sense of community in Tahlequah, and there are many steps to take to get there. We also want to advocate for youth and issues we're facing, such as global warming.
- Sara Serrano
