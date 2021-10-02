Quick 5: Linda House

1. Tell us a little bit about your background.
I graduated from East Texas Baptist University in Business and English, then worked mostly in office positions, except for a few years on the farm, raising chickens. I also sold insurance and securities, then studied for ordination.
2. How did you get started on your faith journey?
I was blessed with parents who loved God. Growing up in church, I gave my life to Christ and got baptized at 7. Then at age 12, in church camp, I totally surrendered to God and felt inundated with liquid love. I now believe that was the baptism of the Holy Spirit, but didn’t know it at the time because my denomination did not teach that particular experience. But I was drawn to the deeper things of God from that moment and sought out his presence through home Bible studies and teachings from the Word of Faith movement.
3. What motivates you to write columns rooted in your faith?
My heart goes out to people in trouble and pain. They wouldn’t embark on a long journey without a map, yet take the most important journey of all without consulting God’s instruction manual. I hope to inspire trust in wonderful Jesus by making plain some lessons from the Bible. I also want to stir up faith within today’s church, causing them to think and search the Bible for truth.
4. What can we find you doing when you’re not witnessing?
I've been writing songs for many years so will continue that. Prayer ministry, keeping up with current events, friends and family are important. The new thing I’m thrilled with involves helping Wycliffe proofread a new Bible translation for translators.
5. What’s your favorite scriptural passage, and why does it mean so much to you?
Isaiah 55:1: “Lo, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat. Yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.” This speaks of all the good God offers in salvation: eternal life, healing, help, comfort, everything we need to thrive. It was never free; God himself paid the price for us by sacrificing his own son, Jesus, to take away our sins. It’s freely offered to all who ask.
– Kim Poindexter
