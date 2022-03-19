Quick 5: Lora Buechele

1. What are your responsibilities as the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program coordinator?
The TSET HLP is a grant of the community. As the coordinator, I may be seen as the face of the program; however, our work is hands-on and takes shape through many partnerships and collaboration. Primarily, I mobilize those partnerships and work to connect with our community to ensure the success of the program.
2. What kinds of things do you do in your life to stay healthy?
Staying healthy can look different at different points in one's life. Right now, I am working on my mental wellness. Creating that space of wellness in the mind supports my ability to be physically active and eat well. I love being active with my family outdoors.
3. The Tahlequah Farmers' Market is about to open up. What products are you most excited about?
I'm not sure if I am more excited about shopping or the sense of community I get from going to the farmers' market. It's a family affair for me, we take the kids and the dogs and make a morning of it. It's connecting with our partners and community members. It's a very special place. In short, "the tomatoes!"
4. Where did you learn about the importance of living a healthy life?
I'm still learning every day about the importance of living a healthy life. I learn through being a parent and wanting to live a longer, quality of life. I learn as I age and realize how my body is changing. Healthy living is fluid, and it's not always easy. The TSET HLP works to make the healthy choice the easy choice.
5. What kind of changes would you like to see in the Tahlequah community that would promote health?
I want to see the environmental change that truly supports the individual to make the healthy choice. I envision going to restaurants and not struggling to find something healthy to eat. I envision sending my kids to school, knowing that the healthy choice is readily available. I envision a community that proactively supports active living as a lifestyle.
- Brian D. King
