1. You moved to Lake Tenkiller with your husband, Johnny, after retiring in Bartlesville. What work did you do?
I worked for Phillips Petroleum and then Applied Automation Inc. At Phillips, I worked as a legal clerk, legal secretary, and assistant to medical director. At Applied, I was office services analyst, senior buyer, purchasing manager, and then materials manager, reporting second level down from president of the company when I retired.
2. You were Johnny’s caregiver for seven years. How did you stay cheerful during that time?
God first and foremost, love for my husband, then family, friends, and finally, Mahjongg. Mahjongg is a game you play with tiles. Three precious friends and I played Mahjongg almost every Wednesday during that time. Time with them and the game itself helped keep me going.
3. After he passed, you wondered what was next for you – in your early 80s – and found inspiration in butterflies. Now you have a ministry that has more than 42,000 magnetic butterflies and cards with a message of hope given locally and sent around the world. What is that about?
God used a nail salon, origami statue, tattoo, and quilt to reveal his plan to me – a beautiful butterfly ministry, which we named “Free Like A Butterfly.” If you want to know how in the world those four things came together to create a butterfly ministry, you’re going to have to ask me. There is not room to write it all here.
4. You are on a Candyland trip and just visited your 50th state. Where are you going and what do you enjoy about those trips?
It’s to North and South Dakota on this trip. And yes, when I got into North Dakota, I have been in all 50 states. I love these trips with Candyland Travel because it’s all planned out and done for you. All you have to do is get on and enjoy the ride. Highly recommend.
5. Your church is stepping in to support your butterfly ministry. How can people get involved or get a butterfly?
First Baptist Church – my church – has adopted the butterfly ministry. If you would like to be a part of this ministry financially, donations can be made to the church and designated to “Butterfly Ministry.” If you would like more information, or how to get involved, or how to receive butterflies, go to Free Like A Butterfly’s Facebook page and send me a message.
– Renee Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.