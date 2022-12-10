Quick 5: Makiya Deerinwater

1. Where are you from?
Tahlequah, specifically Shady Grove.
2. How did you get started as an artist?
I have been doodling since kindergarten but I didn't properly start being consistent until this year. 2021 threw many obstacles at me but by the end of the year, I had made connections to people in the Language Technology Department at Cherokee Nation. Since then, they have mentored me on getting my footing in the art world.
3. What are some of your proudest accomplishments?
This year, I started working with the Language Technology Department under the Youth Program at Cherokee Nation and I have been able to work on projects and draw illustrations. In regards to showing off my work, I entered into the Cherokee National Holiday Art Show this year for the first time with my piece "Family Legacy." I tabled and sold my art for the first time at the event, SkasdiCon. My most recent accomplishment is that my pieces "Self Portrait" and "Inner Piece" were published in The Talon, an NSU Literary Journal/Magazine.
4. What do you hope someone gets out of viewing your pieces?
In the beginning, I did not have a story I was trying to tell and was only drawing to draw. However, I have been subtly tying personal aspects into my art, whether that be through my Cherokee name "Kamama"; my last name, "Deerinwater"; or my time and effort that can be seen and felt directly in the piece. Overall, I would hope people see my art as personal pieces that resonate with the viewer in finding their true self.
5. What are your ambitions for the future?
I would just be happy with graduating, but I know I'll do more this coming year. I plan to continue to work with the Language Technology Department and hopefully finish and start new projects. I would love to partake in other art shows and markets while trying to sell my art. My biggest goal with my art is to become closer with it, as right now, I know I can do even better. I would like to thank my mother, my aunt Julie, Morgan and Sed, Roy Boney Jr., Jeff Edwards, The Center for Tribal Studies, and many others for being constant supports for me.
- Sara Serrano
