QUICK 5: Marcus Klingsick

1. What's your time at Tahlequah meant to you?
It has been a blessing to be welcomed into the Tahlequah community. The student-athletes are dedicated to making Tahlequah one of the top athletic programs in the state. The coaching staff is second to none. They work well with one another, and they want what is best for the student-athlete.
2. What are the most important aspects of being a coach on the high school level?
It is important to develop a positive relationship with all of your players and show them you care about them. It is also important for a high school coach to push the athletes to their limits, while supporting them along the way to be the best people they can be.
3. Who do you look up to the most in your profession?
Two people have shaped my career as a coach. My dad showed me, through his work as a football coach for nearly 40 years, that coaching is what I wanted to do. His players loved playing for him, and they would do anything to help the team win because of his leadership. If you ask basketball coaches who the best coach of the game is, many of them would say Don Meyer. He has influenced thousands of basketball coaches with his knowledge of the game and how to teach it, including me.
4. What are some other coaching stops for you prior to arriving at Tahlequah?
This is my 26th year as a teacher and coach. I have coached in several places in Oklahoma and Texas. My most recent jobs have been in Stillwater, and in Texas, Sherman, Dumas and Houston. I have been blessed to work with tremendous coaches and athletes throughout my career.
5. What's the best advice you can give to a high school athlete?
I think the best advice is to work as hard as you can to develop your skills and athletic ability to help your team, while enjoying the process. I spent much of my athletic career filled with fear and anxiety related to the sport I was playing. I wish I would have enjoyed the journey a little more.
- Byron Beers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.