Quick 5: Marilyn DeWoody

1. How did you become a superintendent?
I started my career teaching high school math. After getting involved in district wide curriculum development and leading workshops in Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Utah to help teachers learn additional instructional strategies, my superintendent, Dr. Earl Garrison, encouraged me to become an administrator. I was the assistant high school principal, then the special services administrator for Fort Gibson Schools. After I finished my doctoral degree at the University of Oklahoma, I served as superintendent of Hulbert Public Schools for seven years. I came to Tenkiller School as superintendent three years ago.
2. What role do rural schools play in Cherokee County education?
I believe rural schools are a vital part of education in Cherokee County and Oklahoma. Our rural communities thrive because of the schools in their communities. Students are able to attend school in their own communities and experience leadership roles in multiple activities because of the size of the schools. Students in small schools have the advantage of being part of a family. All adults at school know them and mentor them - not just their classroom teacher, but other teachers and all the support staff get to know them and build relationships with them. Small schools are able to respond quickly to the needs of our students and their families.
3. How did you become a doctor?
The University of Oklahoma started a doctoral program for school administrators who desired to become superintendents. I was fortunate to join their first cohort of school administrators. It was a great experience and prepared me for the challenges I would encounter as a superintendent.
4. What do you love about Tenkiller School?
I love the students, families, teachers, staff, and school board at Tenkiller. Tenkiller School is a special place. From our exceptional school board to our excellent teachers and exemplary staff, Tenkiller offers a well-rounded educational experience for our students. Our people are what sets us apart.
5. What do you do on your day off?
My 95-year-old mom moved to live with us this year, so my Saturdays and Sundays are busy taking care of her, cooking her favorite foods, and making sure her needs are met. I also try to spend as much time as possible with my granddaughter, children, and other family members.
- Brian D. King
