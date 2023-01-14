Quick 5: Marissa McCoy

1. What does your job as Cherokee Elementary principal entail?
I do a little bit of everything, and I believe it is my job to do anything that needs to be done in my building. As an elementary principal, my main job is to make sure everyone feels safe to teach and learn. I work to make sure my teachers and staff have the resources they need to serve our students. I evaluate staff. I work very hard to build relationships with students and families to better serve them. I still teach small groups of students to read, clean lunch tables, work the car line after school, and am pretty good at remembering all the data required to make sure our students receive the best education they possibly can.
2. Where are you originally from?
I was born and raised in the Hulbert area. I attended Cherokee and Sequoyah Elementary, Tahlequah Middle School, Tahlequah High School, and Northeastern State University.
3. What do you do outside of work?
I am in a Science of Reading Cohort through the OSDE, where I am learning best practices for teaching students to read. I read and research everything related to childhood trauma and the brain. As a leader, it is imperative I stay informed. I like to exercise and spend time with friends and family.
4. Why did you decide to pursue the education field?
I hesitate to tell most people this, because it's not what most educators say. I decided to pursue the education field because I thought summers off, and the same schedule as my kids, would be great. I was one day into my internship and I realized I loved it. I loved "cracking the code" and figuring out how to fill gaps in learning. I taught for eight years, and realized most of my summers consisted of training and working on things that would help me best serve my students. I got my master's in administration, so I could reach more students and teachers.
5. If you weren't working in the education field, what would you be doing?
I really can't image doing anything else. If I did, it would definitely involve children or involve working with adults to best serve children in some capacity.
- Skyler Hammons
