Quick 5: Matt Anderson

1. What do you do at the Spider Gallery and Cherokee Arts Center?
I curate the gallery and help with entrepreneurial training of 145 Cherokee artists. I coordinate the arts center with Austin Patton under the Commerce Department with Anna Knight and keep ancient arts alive, as well as modern forms, by teaching and offering a space for other instructors and artists to help promote the Southeastern Woodland Peoples art.
2. As an appointee to the Cherokee Heritage Center board, what can you share about the future of CHC?
It is an honor to serve on the board of directors. As many are aware, the facility is in need of extensive repair. We are working with a strategic planning assessment team to weigh all options before recommending a course of action. We hosted the 50th annual Trail of Tears Art Show & Sale in the Cherokee Plaza. Check it out in person or virtually at visitcherokeenation.com.
3. You served on the Arts Council of Tahlequah board for four years, and started the ACT Gallery in Cort Mall. What advice do you have for young artists?
Don’t go it alone. Join your local artist group or start one if there isn’t one near you. Art changes the way we view the world around us; it is a podium that positive messages can be conveyed from that is unlike any other form.
4. You're a patient teacher and offered Zoom workshops during the pandemic. You also work with art therapy for children. Why do you teach and how is art healing?
Some choose to teach, but I believe I was born into it, as it has long been the duty of my clan. Art is a form of expression unlike any other that speaks not only of aesthetics, but touches the soul and moves you in ways few things can. Art connects the planes of reality and imagination, the tangible and supernatural, so is the perfect conduit for healing the mind, body and soul.
5. You are a registered nurse and a gospel singer. What nursing do you do and where do you sing?
Caregiving and singing go hand in hand, as a soothing voice can ease pain and quell anxiety. I have not been in nursing for some time, as I devoted the past several years to end-of-life care for my grandparents. Singing in the shower isn’t as effective on soap scum as they say it is, and sometimes I sing at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Tahlequah. On occasion, I post songs to Facebook in memory of my grandparents.
– Renee Fite
