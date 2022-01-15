Quick 5: Matt Cloud

1. Where else have you coached or been an athletic director prior to Tahlequah?
I started my career coaching college baseball. I made stops at Paris JC, Northeastern State University, Bacone College, Iowa Wesleyan College, Friends University and then high school baseball and softball at Tahlequah High School. Then started as AD in summer 2014.
2. What has it meant for you to follow in your father's footsteps as an athletic director?
I had no interest in being an AD but I knew my dad loved every day he went to work, and I thought I could make the same impact he has made in the 52 years he did it. These past couple of years have meant the world me. We worked side by side on several projects and got to go to several sporting events together. That is priceless to me. I still call him every day, asking him how he would do it.
3. What are some of your more memorable moments as a player, coach, and/or athletic director?
I always enjoyed the bus rides with my college baseball teams. I still keep in contact with guys I coached in 1998 that are huge to me. Having five kids sign professional baseball contracts off of one team at Iowa Wesleyan is something I will never forget. I coached twice in the state finals at Tahlequah. I will always remember some runs we have had in football and basketball playoffs here at THS. Those are great. I enjoyed teaching PE at the HS; that was a blast.
4. What do you miss most about your days as a coach, and would you consider doing it again?
Couple of things I miss the most about coaching are definitely the kids and the relationships we try to form coaching. I look at my watch every day at 2 p.m. and miss going to practice. When I stepped in for Matt Davis in fall 2017, that wasn't for me; that was for those kids. It was the hardest season I have ever had, but it was so worth it getting back to the State tournament.
5. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I don't have as much free time as I would like, but when I do have some time, I like crappie fishing with my daughter and taking her all over the country to play softball.
- Byron Beers
