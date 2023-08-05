Jake Sermersheim
1. How did you get into training? Why do you enjoy it so much?
I was always an athlete. I excelled in track, soccer, and volleyball. However, I was drawn to individual sports as well. I really enjoyed the mental aspect of training – and still do – and wanted to teach others how to accomplish great things, not only with physical training and self-defense, but in life as well. Fight training, especially boxing, is such a metaphor for life.
2. Why did you end up in Cherokee County; are you from here or moved here? What keeps you here?
I wanted to raise my children in Tahlequah so we could learn more about our Cherokee heritage and culture. I also had a vision of starting a community youth outreach boxing program. My children and I love it here. I’ve developed a really good youth boxing character-building program that is changing lives for the better.
3. What is your key coaching philosophy? How did you come up with it?
I believe that “children are our most valuable natural resource.” This is a quote from 31st President Herbert Hoover. Youth need positive attention, structure, discipline, and consistency. Instilling a strong work ethic and providing encouragement builds confidence and self-esteem. Our youth today deserve a positive influence that takes time out to build them up emotionally, mentally, and physically. I also believe that education is key for a brighter future. I mostly coach youth and young boxing. I’ve developed a youth boxing training program that encourages and enhances reading comprehension skills. It’s a positive reinforcement character-building program.
4. What is a secret talent you have that most people would be surprised to learn? How did you learn it?
I’m an artist. I draw and paint. I mostly work with ink, charcoal, oil paint, and water color. I wanted to be a police sketch artist or a courtroom artist for high profile cases.
5. What is one piece of advice you would give to an up-and-coming athlete?
Dream big and never stop believing in yourself!
– Jake Sermersheim
