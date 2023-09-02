1. What led you to become principal of Tahlequah High School?
I started teaching at THS as a Spanish I and II teacher in 1999. I have served in many ways during my 18 years with the district. I worked my way up to vice principal, then as director at Central Academy, and finally, to my present position. I love this community and this school, and I think we have the best possible secondary schooling option for kids in our area of the state.
2. What is your history in the education field?
I started as a Spanish teacher. When my family relocated to Iowa because my husband was coaching college baseball, I landed my first administrative position as a director of two elementary after-school programs in Fort Madison. I loved working with elementary school-age students and knew I could make a difference as an administrator. We then relocated to Kansas, where I taught Spanish again, and in 2009, we moved to Tahlequah, which we decided to make our home. We had our daughter at Hastings Hospital in 2012 and enjoy this lovely community to raise her.
3. This is your second year as principal. What has been your favorite part of the job and why?
I love that each day looks different and brings on new challenges. I love this school and care about how we improve daily. I am blessed to have this opportunity. We are working hard at getting back to normal at THS. The pandemic is over, and we need to get back to business as usual. Teachers are adding more rigorous lessons and students are responding well to the challenge. Our recent ACT scores improved from 17.8 in 2022 to a composite score of 18.4 this year. Our teachers are working so hard to make THS the best.
4. What do you do when you are not working at THS?
I attend as many extracurricular events at THS as I can. My daughter also plays competitive softball year-round. I really love all our extracurricular activities at THS, but my favorite has to be our spring musical. Students and teachers work months on this production, and it always shocks me to see the high level of talent we have in our students at THS.
5. What is your go-to thing to do on a stressful day?
We live at the lake, and we love to ride in our boat and let the beautiful scenery rejuvenate us. Tahlequah is a beautiful community, and we are so blessed to live here.
– Skyler Hammons
