Quick 5: Nikki Molloy

1. What are your responsibilities as the TPS family and community engagement director?
I serve as a liaison between families, school, and the community. Working to remove barriers and help children achieve results, particularly those identified as failing or most at risk. One of my favorite things is working with the sites to implement family engagement activities and parent education opportunities. My goal is to develop long lasting relationships with families, students, and staff connecting them with support programs and services.
2. What led you to your position?
I absolutely loved my job as the principal at Greenwood Elementary School but when the family and community engagement position became open, I knew that I had to apply. My experience as a foster parent had many highs and many lows. I made a promise to myself I would always do all that I could to assist students and families going through a difficult time. This was that opportunity to make a difference on a larger scale and serve families district wide.
3. What does a day off look like for you?
I love spending time at home with my family and friends. I enjoy being outside mowing and swimming during the summer. Then switch to watching football or hanging by the fire pit in the fall. Anytime I get an extended amount of time I head to the beach. The ocean is my happy place.
4. What do you love about Tahlequah Public School?
I have worked in the district for my entire career. Once a Tiger always a Tiger is my motto. I am proud to work at Tahlequah Public Schools, they truly put kids first. As a parent I have two students who attend TPS, and I am thankful for the opportunities they have and the relationships that the teachers have built with each of them.
5. What has been the biggest challenge you have faced as a family and community engagement director? Why?
The biggest challenge of this position is truly carrying the worry home with me. I love our students and families and I stress when we are not in school or when a family is going through a rough situation. Weekends and extended breaks are always difficult. I never want a child to go without food or basic essentials. We have a great team and do all we can to plan for the breaks and send extra supplies during the breaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.