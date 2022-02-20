Quick 5: Norma Boren

1. You're a retired educator. Briefly explain your career and how you got there.
I am a retired school teacher. My first husband, Kiowa artist David Williams, was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, and I knew I wouldn't be able to support my children on a minimum-wage job, so I decided to go back to college. I got my Master's of Education from NSU and taught government at Tahlequah High School from 1982 to 2002. I also taught in Texas from 2002 to 2012.
2. What do you see as the biggest challenges for teachers today, and how can they overcome them?
One major challenge is the ability to master the use of technology in the classroom. Another is keeping the attention of students who are used to video games and YouTube. As a result, they have poor reading and listening skills. Teachers' duties increase each year, but the pay does not. They also suffer a lack of respect by parents and students.
3. You were married to the late, great Jim Boren, who used humor as a way of being outspoken about concerns of the day. For those who don't remember him, describe him.
We married in 1991. Jim had a distinguished career as the chief of staff to Sen. Ralph Yarborough and as a foreign service officer in South America. Jim once testified before a Senate committee on the reduction of government paperwork, and he gave a satirical statement on the "beauty of bureaucracy." Jim was so funny that his new career as a political humorist was born.
4. You're involved in many things. What issues and projects most concern you?
I'm very concerned with the state of education in Oklahoma, and I'm a member of the Cherokee County Retired Teachers Association. I also care deeply for the environment and am involved with various organizations that promote clean water and air.
5. You and Ed Brocksmith, a retired radio program director and NSU public relations director well-known for his environmentalism, have been partners for a while, and you seem to have a lot of fun on your adventures. Tell us about some of those.
Ed and I have been engaged, off and on, for four years. (It's currently on!) We've known each other for 40 years, but our relationship took a different direction after we both became widowed. Ed and I like to travel and fish. We have camped from the West Coast to the East Coast. Our most memorable trip, however, was attending the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France.
- Kim Poindexter
