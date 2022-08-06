Quick 5: Paul Pinkerton

1. What were you like as a student while you were growing up?
Growing up in Stilwell, I was just an average - maybe slightly above average - normal kid. I attended Maryetta School during my elementary years, then graduated from Stilwell High School. In summertime, I usually worked with my dad, played ball, or ran around with friends. Nothing exciting, but good memories.
2. What did you do before you became the Lowrey School District's superintendent?
I have been a superintendent for the past 14 years at Bell/Belfonte Schools, and before that, I was teacher and assistant principal at Stilwell High School.
3. What do you do on your days off?
Gardening has always been a big hobby for me. However, this year, not so much; extreme heat and no rain was a problem. Of course, hunting and walking along the creeks and woods is a favorite to pass the time. I seem to spend a lot of time reading on just about everything. John Grisham books are a favorite, but in the school business, you spend a lot of time reading school stuff.
4. After you graduated from high school, you worked as carpenter. What made you decide to pursue a career in education?
I was mainly influenced by other people to go to college. I'm not sure how I really chose teaching, but it's the greatest decision I ever made. It is an easier life, for sure, and I have met a lot of interesting people, which has made teaching a lot of fun.
5. What do you think will be the biggest challenge for you as the new superintendent of Lowrey?
Lowrey School has nice facilities and great faculty and staff, but enrollment has decreased over the years. That maybe priority No. 1, to try and get the enrollment up.
- Skyler Hammons
