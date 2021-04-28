Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I’m a reserve deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I did a ride-along several years ago with Albert McKee with the Adair Police Department and I was hooked.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Responding to calls to assist someone when they need help.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The stigma that all officers are bad people. Knowing that a decision that I make could affect someone and their family permanently.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and friends.
