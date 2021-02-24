Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I’m a patrol deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
Family trade; I’m a third-generation cop.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Knowing I was able to help someone in any shape or form.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Sometimes you can’t help someone until they are ready to help themselves.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and the people I work with.
