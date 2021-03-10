Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
At the current time, it’s maintaining the mask mandate and making sure everybody is wearing masks and checking everyone’s temperature.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I like to help people and I want to serve my community. I worked at the Methodist Home for a while and I had seen volunteers coming in. I realized I hadn’t really volunteered, and I started out just reserve because I wanted to donate my time, and it then became a full-time job.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Interacting with the people.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
At this time, I think it’s the masks. I know they’re needed and they help, but the biggest challenge is to get people to understand that they do help stop the spread of this virus.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family and friends.
