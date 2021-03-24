Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I’m a patrol deputy. The primary duty is to respond to calls for service in the unincorporated areas of Cherokee County.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
It is something I have always been interested in. I started working for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections when I was 21. That led me to my career as a deputy.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping people: getting a person's property back to them, taking bad guys off the street, or maybe just making someone feel safe.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Balancing work, healthy outlets for work stress, and family.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family is very important to me. I love spending time with my three boys and beautiful wife.
