Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job or role with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
My role with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is a part-time reserve patrol deputy. Because I am a reserve deputy, I am unpaid.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
I decided to get into law enforcement a long time ago. When I was a young child I did not grow up in the best environment. I decided that law enforcement would be a good way for me to try and make a difference in others.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job? Explain.
The most rewarding part of this job is assisting the public. Whether that be helping or communicating with the community. Examples are: rendering aid at a motor vehicle accident, giving directions to people that are from out of town, or making our county a safer and healthier community by getting criminals off our streets.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as a deputy?
The biggest challenge as a deputy is making those hard decisions in stressful situations that ultimately could change someone else’s life, including my own.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
The most important aspect of my life is my family and the time with them. Tomorrow is not promised.
