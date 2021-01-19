Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I'm a patrol deputy. I work the night shift. I answer emergency and non-emergency calls throughout the night.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
To serve my community, and try to make it a safer place for everyone.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to help people. It's not just about stopping vehicle and running call to call. It's about slowing down and taking time to listen to the person. It's about trying to help everyone even with the smallest thing in life.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Dealing with people who are on drugs, have mental problems, and might also be carrying a weapon and who are a danger to others.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
God and family.
