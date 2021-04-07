Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I am a reserve deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I was invited to ride out with Capt. Derrick Grant. That night, I realized this could be something I wanted to do.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to help people, whether it be making someone feel safe, getting criminals off the street, or just by stopping and talking to someone.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Knowing that every call I go on could ultimately end up changing someone’s life forever.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and friends.
