Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I am a Belgian Malinois canine patrol deputy. My partner, Pete Broderick, and I patrol in a Ford Explorer patrol vehicle that is specially equipped for me, with a kennel in the area where the back seat of a vehicle is normally located. My kennel takes up the entire area and allows me to look out of both back windows. It has its own cooling and ventilation system with a malfunction alarm and a water bowl. I’m certified as a "Patrol K9," which means I’m trained in detection of illegal narcotics, tracking and criminal apprehension.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I was trained from an early age as a canine officer. At the beginning of his training as a canine handler at the Little Rock, Arkansas, K9 Training Academy, Deputy Broderick picked me from a selection of other canine officers.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I really enjoy the attention I get when Deputy Broderick introduces me to people, especially kids.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
I spend so much time with Deputy Broderick, sometimes he and I argue and fuss with each other, but it usually doesn't last too long.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family is important to me. I live with Deputy Broderick and his wife and their other dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.