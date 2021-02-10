Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I'm a reserve deputy. This role is available as needed in the event of coverage, emergency transports, patrol, and/or security for special events.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
My father was in corrections for many years. I served in the U.S. Navy Security Forces, but mostly due to the opportunity to help people specifically in my hometown/community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding aspect is the ability to help those who can’t help themselves.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge would be working with individuals who are scared of law enforcement. I can truly speak for myself in saying those I work with are some of the most selfless and caring men and women I ever met. It’s good to know these are the folks in my community who are choosing to protect and serve the place where I live.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I also work full time for Cherokee Nation Health Services. Throughout this pandemic, it has been challenging and rewarding at the same time. You get to witness history in the making with the fight against COVID-19. But I also see the abilities the human race possesses with the creation of a vaccine. I take care of myself with many different hobbies, such as fishing, hunting, video games with my brother, Colby, and revamping my property near the lake. I like to cook and create something I never tried before. I can’t forget the times when the Sooners football team put a hurt on Texas, OSU, and my recent favorite, Florida.
