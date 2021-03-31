Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I’m a deputy sheriff. I patrol the county looking for anything that may be suspicious that could help me stop a crime before it happens, and I take emergency calls.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
Because I love helping people and figuring out problems.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Seeing people get their property returned, seeing them smile after helping them in any way that I can.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Writing. I’m not the best or smartest person when it comes to writing.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My daughter is the most important thing in my life.
