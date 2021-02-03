Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
My job is to patrol 776 square miles of the county, take calls for service, and to help people when they need it. Another role is being a Taser instructor.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
My dad was a police officer almost my whole life. I got to see him help people and how it affected people’s lives. I then decided to get into law enforcement to help people when they need it, and to help guide people to do better in life.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding aspect is to see people smile after I help them.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge is the change in new gun laws and narcotics laws.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
When I am not working, I try to spend as much time with my family as I can.
