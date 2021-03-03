Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
My role is a reserve deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps and try to make a difference in Cherokee County.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding part is being able to make a difference and it go unnoticed.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
You can’t be everywhere at once to help the people who need it.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Spending time with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.