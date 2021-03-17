Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Reserve deputy. I work as a self-employed contractor, so I try to keep myself available for anything the sheriff’s office needs. Lately, I’ve been transporting people to court from other agencies.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I believing in what we stand for and the job we do. My uncle, Les Steeley, was sheriff of Cherokee County and I try to live up to my family name. It’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever done.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Once in a while, it allows me to speak into someone’s life. I love to see people change their ways and become effective people, parents, and spouses.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
I waited so long, it’s hard being a reserve deputy. It’s hard working as a carpenter and wanting to spend more time with the sheriff’s office.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My wife, my kids, and my faith. We attend Abundant Life Church. We have a great group of people we grow and do life with.
