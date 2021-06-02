Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I am a deputy sheriff patrolman. My job is to provide a model of excellence in policing while working with the community and other departments to fight crime and the fear of crime; enforce our local, state and federal laws while safeguarding the constitutional rights of all people; and provide excellent service to our citizens and visitors.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
To make a positive impact within our community and to try to help everyone I come in contact with as if they are my own flesh and blood relatives. After all, we are all brothers and sisters in God’s eyes.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
To be a part of such a great, professional and caring department, and o work among the finest group of officers and administrators.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
To restore the relationship and trust between police officers and the community. The emotional and physical challenges can be exhausting at times. The average person fails to realize what we see on a daily basis, most of which you cannot unsee.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My religious and spiritual beliefs as a Christian, my family and spending time together, my numerous friendships, and my time spent at home relaxing with our children, grandchildren and pet. I enjoy the outdoors: hunting, fishing, target shooting, and scuba diving. I enjoy helping people and animals in need, and I enjoy never being to much of a police officer to give another person a break.
