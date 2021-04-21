Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I am a reserve deputy. In a nutshell, when they need someone to work or help out with transports, or cover shifts, they call me and if I'm able to go, I will. The job I do for CCSO is completely voluntary.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I decided to get into law enforcement because I wanted to make a difference in the world, or at least give it my best shot. I love helping people.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding part so far is seeing the smiles when you turn on your lights for kids, or the relief you see when you show up to someone's house who called you because they know they are safe.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Keeping your emotions in check while you are dealing with some things that come with this job.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
The most important thing is family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.