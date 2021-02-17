Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I am a patrol deputy assigned to be School Resource Officer for Keys School. I am responsible for the safety, security and truancy of the elementary, middle and high schools. I teach street law and psychology at the high school level, allowing students to see another side of an officer. I am also the CCSO’s firearms armorer.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I first began to consider law enforcement as a career while at NSU. I wanted to do something exciting and not sit inside behind a desk all day. I wanted something that was fun and a challenge. I wanted to help people who were in need of a peacemaker. I picked the right career! After almost 40 years, being a deputy is still fun.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I feel like I have made a positive impact as an officer when someone approaches me a week, month, year or longer down the road from a contact, and asks if I remember them. They relive and retell the story of our previous meeting. I feel comforted and rewarded that I helped them solve a problem and they remember it and me.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The most difficult aspect of my job is seeing children as victims of crimes or tragedy. Children should be able to grow up without drug addiction, parental abuse, domestic violence, or being victims. Kids should just be kids. Having to see them in those situations is extremely difficult, but being able to help them is the most rewarding thing I do.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I live on the lake and love boating and spending time with my family — my grown children and grandson. My wife and I love to travel and also spend a lot of our time riding our motorcycle, experiencing new states, and taking cross -county rides.
