Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I am a reserve deputy. My role is to be there to assist full-time deputies. Sometimes that means transports to and from other counties and other times to act in a supporting role on patrol.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
There was a period in my life where an officer was there for me when I needed one. I decided I wanted to be a person who could be there for others when maybe no one else would be.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I enjoy being there for people – particularly those who have their entire lives ahead of them and may just need a person willing to listen to them and what struggles they have.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge is the stigma some may have against police officers.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Goals; I always enjoy having something to work toward.
