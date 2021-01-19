Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I serve as the chaplain and a part-time patrol deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I began my training to be able to be available to help our staff and deputies deal with life and work issues “in the field.” Then, as the department needed help, I became a part-time employee and have continued to fill in weekly as needed.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Meeting and helping people when they most need it has always been a desire of mine. Serving as both chaplain and as a deputy, I am in a position to be more readily available and present in times of need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Time and distance. There is not enough time to always give the situations we find ourselves dealing with what they need, or should I say the time people wish for us to. The size and distance of our county, with our limited resources, makes it hard for us to meet everyone’s desires, as far as community policing and availability.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Trying to be a part of our community, hunting, golfing, and serving where I can and am allowed.
