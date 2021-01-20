Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.