Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I’m a patrol deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
In high school, I started my criminal justice degree. After high school, I joined the Coast Guard and started doing federal law enforcement, and knew it was something I wanted to do outside of the Coast Guard as well.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping people when they are at their greatest time of need. I feel a great appreciation from the people of Cherokee County as a whole.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Trying to change how some people perceive the law enforcement career.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am going on 16 years as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. I work part-time as an EMT. I enjoying spending time with my wife and kids and traveling as much as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.