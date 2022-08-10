Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
I provide security for the people of Cherokee County and the courthouse staff. I also fill in wherever the sheriff and county commissioners see an immediate need.
2. Why did you decide to get into police service?
After college, instead of pursuing a career in education, I opted to go into law enforcement. I've always enjoyed interaction with people, and keeping them safe turned out to be my calling
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being there for others at both their worst times of need, whether that means protection, helping them with a particular situation, or just being an ear for them. The badge says to protect and serve. Sometimes as an officer, it's easy to get caught up in the protection part and lose focus of why we do what we do, and put service on the back shelf. Seeing people safe and happy is extremely rewarding.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with CCSO?
Overcoming stereotypical ideology of law enforcement in general, the overall lack of respect, and the selfish need for instant gratification
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and my friends.
