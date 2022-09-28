Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
I'm a patrol deputy who patrols the county roads.
2. Why did you decide to get into police service?
I was inspired by my dad who was a police officer.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Actually helping those who need help.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Seeing the amount of hatred toward my job from today's society.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family.
