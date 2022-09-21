Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
I'm an evening shift patrol deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into police service?
I've always had the will to help others when they desperately need it.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to help someone in their darkest moments, as well as participating in our public relation events.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Sometimes our response times can be a little long, especially if we're having to go from one end of the county to the other.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family first and foremost, and friends. I have some great friends and family who I know I can count on when I need them.
