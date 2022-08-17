Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

1. Explain your specific job with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
I am responsible for investigating all major crimes from narcotics, fraud, crimes against children, property crimes, burglaries, and homicides.
2. Why did you get into police service?
I have always had a desire to help people, I have always been anti-drug, and believe what is right is right and wrong is wrong. By being a police officer, I can be that voice for the victim of the crime against them. I have a chance to help make a difference in the community that I work in. I have always been a people person and I love giving back to the community.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Getting justice for the victim; returning the stolen property back to the original owners who worked hard for the things they own; and getting the drugs off the street before they can reach the hands of children in the community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Although law enforcement in general is always under scrutiny by the public, the people of Cherokee County are very law enforcement-friendly and appreciate their law enforcement officers.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
God and family are the most important parts of my life. Without them, I would not be able to do what I do on everyday basis.
