Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

1. Explain your specific job or role with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I’m a patrol deputy.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
It’s been my dream since I was six years old, and now with finally having the opportunity to serve the community. I’m getting to pursue my dreams.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job? Explain.
Serving the community in any kind of way to my full potential.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as a deputy?
Trying to change how some of the public views law enforcement officers in a negative way.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Faith and family.
