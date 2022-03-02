Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

1. Explain your specific job or role with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
I work as a full-time deputy. I patrol the county and do my best to keep people safe from those who are not following the laws.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
I have been in law enforcement for 10 years. Prior to that, I served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years. The choice to be in law enforcement just seemed to fit. I have several family members who have served as law enforcement in Cherokee County.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job? Explain.
Being able to be there for someone on their worst day, or being able to return someone’s stolen items they had worked so hard to purchase.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as a deputy?
Facing people who view all law enforcement as racist. I have worked in law enforcement for 10 years and never met a racist law enforcement officer. Enforcing laws and being forced to take away someone’s personal liberty or freedom isn’t easy. It’s more important now than ever to be fair and use an over abundance of good judgement.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I spend my time outdoors enjoying my time with my daughters and my family.
